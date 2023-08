The officer is understood to have been shot on the N1 towards Hammanskraal on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior Hawks detective attached to the Gauteng crimes against the state unit has been killed in what is believed to be a suspected hit.

The Hawks confirmed the incident and are expected to release a statement shortly.

This is a developing story.