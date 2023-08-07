Royal family source claims Misuzulu not allowed to pay Buthelezi hospital visit

Buthelezi’s office did not deny nor confirm that the king is, indeed, prevented from visiting him.

DURBAN - Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwekithini is not allowed to pay his traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a visit in hospital.

A royal source told Eyewitness News that the King and his spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu of Onkweni royal house are not welcomed to do so.

Buthelezi has been hospitalised for two weeks. He was readmitted last week to recover from a prolonged back pain; however, he suffered another complication in hospital and is in ICU.

At the times of his hospitalisation, Buthelezi and the king's relationship appeared to be sour as they both disagreed on matters relating to the Ingonyama Trust board. The trust administers almost three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal and the Zulu king is the sole trustee of the board.

In May this year, the Zulu monarch changed the leadership of the board and appointed chief Thanduyise Mzimela as the new board chairperson and removed long-serving former Judge Jorome Ngwenya from the post.

These changes came days after Buthelezi made a public announcement that the king would not make changes to the board.

Since then, the pair have never been spotted in public together. This followed Buthelezi calling two different public meetings with traditional leaders and then the royal family - where he raised his concerns about the king, and that he found it difficult to continue serving as the prime minister.

A source in the Zulu royal family told Eyewitness News he had “heard that both Ingonyama (the King) and the Prince of Onkweni (Prince Afrika) are not allowed to visit Shenge in hospital. It seems the Buthelezi family is not happy with how things are/were between the two of them.”

Buthelezi’s office did not deny nor confirm that the king is, indeed, prevented from visiting him.

“In support of his doctors’ instructions, it has been the call of the family that will-wishers refrain from visiting hospital, so that Prince Buthelezi might enjoy the rest necessary for recuperation. Our expectation is that those who love and care for uMntwana waKwaPhindangene will respect this directive by the doctors and support the family in facilitating his speedy recovery so that he can return home to KwaPhindangene,” said Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van de Merwe.

She added: “In this request, no consideration was given to the order of importance of potential visitors. The priority was, and will always be, the welfare of the patient.”

However, the office of the King claimed that it was not aware of this - and the King is also not planning to visit the Buthelezi.

“The king has not mentioned anything about visiting the prince, we’ve heard that he is in ICU, but also it is not advisable for the King to visit a hospital. There could be dead bodies as you know that the Zulu King must be secluded from such,” explained the Zulu King’s spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu.

“Our expectation is that those who love and care for uMntwana waKwaPhindangene will respect this directive by the doctors and support the family in facilitating his speedy recovery so that he can return home to KwaPhindangene,” said Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van de Merwe.

She added: “In this request, no consideration was given to the order of importance of potential visitors. The priority was, and will always be, the welfare of the patient.”

However, the office of the king claimed that it was not aware of this - and the king is also not planning to visit the Buthelezi.

“The king has not mentioned anything about visiting the prince, we’ve heard that he is in ICU, but also it is not advisable for the king to visit a hospital. There could be dead bodies as you know that the Zulu King must be secluded from such,” explained the Zulu King’s spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu.