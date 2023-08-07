PotholeFixGP app now allows Gauteng residents to report faulty traffic lights

Apart from now being able to report faulty traffic signals, the app, which launched in 2022, also allows users in Gauteng to report potholes on the provincial and local road network.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents and drivers will now be able to report faulty traffic lights on the PotholeFixGP app.

The app was launched in 2022 by the provincial Department of Roads and Transport as part of its Smart Mobility campaign to enable people to report potholes on the provincial and local road network.

The app is designed to give an update on the status of the traffic signal and potholes ranging from reported, assigned, to completed.

It can also be used to check and verify whether a reported traffic signal and/or pothole is on a municipal, provincial, or a national road.

“The app was launched in 2022 and forms part of the department’s commitment to exploring new technologies that will assist us with monitoring of traffic signals, potholes, and other road defects,” explained the department's Melitah Madiba.

“Following its success, the department has now introduced an additional feature that enables motorists to report faulty traffic signals.”