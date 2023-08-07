Pandor to give update on SA's readiness for upcoming BRICS summit

The briefing is expected to outline logistical arrangements of the summit, expected outcomes, and the confirmation of international guests set to attend.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor will address members of the media on Monday on the country's state of readiness for the upcoming 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit.

The summit is scheduled for 22 to 24 August at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

This followed an earlier announcement by the Presidency that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend physically but virtually, owing to a warrant out for his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, will represent the country at the two-day summit instead.

