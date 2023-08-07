Opposition parties say won't legitimise pre-conceived outcome to coalition talks

The two-day National Dialogue on Coalition Governments was meant to come up with proposals to stabilise political partnerships but the ANC has been accused of discussing in bad faith after it was revealed that draft legislation was already in the pipeline.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties looking to form a pre-election pact in hopes of unseating the African National Congress (ANC) in next year’s poll say they won’t legitimise a pre-conceived outcome to the past weekend’s coalition talks.

The two-day National Dialogue on Coalition Governments was meant to come up with proposals to stabilise political partnerships.

But the ANC has been accused of discussing in bad faith after Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance Parks Tau revealed that draft legislation was already in the pipeline.

The multi-party forum of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, UIM and SNP said the dialogue convened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile came up with some sensible approaches to improving the stability and performance of coalition governments.

But it said there were a number of concerns that it would discuss at its own national convention next week.

The DA has already tabled three bills in Parliament which seek to regulate coalitions.

But DA leader John Steenhuisen has dismissed as "nonsense" reports that his party has been working with the ANC to keep smaller parties out of government next year.

"I’ve already been on the record since April at our conference that we want to build opposition majority in the country that is going to be able to unseat the ANC, not keep the ANC in power."

Meanwhile, Cope said it was disappointed in some political parties for boycotting the dialogue.

Spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the party believed this weekend’s dialogue was a step in the right direction.