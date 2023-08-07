Numsa on strike indefinitely in NC until Ekapa Mines meets wage demands

Numsa’s other demands include among others, an increased housing allowance and medical aid allowance.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is embarking on an indefinite strike in the Northern Cape on Monday until Ekapa Mines offers its entry-level workers a 17% wage increase.

The union said Ekapa Mines had pleaded poverty, claiming it could not afford workers’ demands, offering a 6.5% increase across the board instead.

Numsa’s demands include among others, an increased housing allowance and medical aid allowance.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: "Basically, what Ekapa is saying is that it expects workers to risk their lives mining underground for R5,700, for starvation wages which, as Numsa, we utterly condemn, and this is why they have provoked this strike and they have to take responsibility for it."