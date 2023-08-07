NSFAS to explain its new direct payment system in wake of student protests

The briefing comes after students across the country took to the streets last week, arguing that the new funding system was ineffective.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is set to brief the public on its new direct payment system as students continue to face challenges.

NSFAS moved to the new system in June and students have raised concerns since.

NSFAS said it will be addressing matters including the new system and the recent defunding of students.

Last month, NSFAS defunded hundreds of students after it found that it lost R5 billion on funding students that were not deserving of the funding.

However, some students have been arguing that they were wrongfully defunded.

Tshwane University of Technology students were among those who were marching last week.

TUT’s student representative council is demanding that the institution be exempted from using the new system until next year.