No record of Brian Ndlovu being bullied at Queens High School: Principal

The Queens High School in Johannesburg has been in the spotlight following the death of one of its learners - Brian Ndlovu- and his postmortem results are expected to shed further light on his sudden death.

JOHANNESBURG - The high school where a grade nine learner died after allegedly being forced to drink poison said it has no record of him being bullied.

His family claims that the 15-year-old was being bullied at school and may have been poisoned.

Last week, a number of parents held a picket outside the Queens High School complaining that it was not doing enough to address bullying on school grounds.

The principal of the school - Johan Lourens - said the school takes any reports of bullying seriously.

He said he understands that learners may be afraid to report the matter.

"There have never been reports from Brian or his family that he was involved in any bullying in the school."

Police are currently investigating Ndlovu’s murder.

his postmortem results are expected to shed further light on his sudden death.