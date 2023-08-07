Meyiwa murder trial: Judge reprimands witness for emotional outburst in court

The emotional witness told the court that a shot was fired when Meyiwa was locked in a brutal scuffle with two intruders striking the 27-year-old in the chest.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has reprimanded Senzo Meyiwa’s best friend Tumelo Madlala after he hurled an insult at the five men accused of killing the footballer.

Madlala is on the stand at the high-profile trial where he has detailed the run-up to the Bafana Bafana captain’s death.

He is among the people in the house where Meyiwa was shot in an apparent robbery in 2014.

An emotional Madlala told the court that a shot was fired when Meyiwa was locked in a brutal scuffle with two intruders striking the 27-year-old in the chest.

During a short adjournment taken when Madlala was overcome with emotions, it's understood he made a comment to Meyiwa’s alleged killers.

Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi asked the court to intervene.

"I was called by Mr Mncube to indicate that there were certain utterances that were made by the current testifying witness to all of the accused there and all of them are confirming that they heard him. I said to them that in the interest of justice, I would bring it to the attention of the court. He stood up, went outside, pointed at them and said something like ‘aziboshwe izinja’ [these dogs must be arrested].”

The judge called for Madlala to keep a cool head.

“Mr Madlala, let’s keep the proceedings decent. I know tempers can flare up but please, let’s control ourselves. We’re all adults and we all should behave as such.”