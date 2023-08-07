Makhado prison fire puts inmates' lives at risk

Some areas of the facility - which houses a total of 1892 inmates – have been affected by Monday afternoon’s blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Makhado, Limpopo is on fire.

Emergency services are on the scene to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo: “Inmates are being moved into a safe zone inside the facility. All that is critical at this stage is to protect lives and ensuring the fire is extinguished completely. Additional details are to be provided at a later stage.”

This is a developing story. More details to follow.