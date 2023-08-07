JMPD demolish shacks belonging to zama zamas at Zamimpilo informal settlement

This happaned during an anti-illegal mining raid led by Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg metro police have demolished scores of shacks belonging to illegal miners at the Zamimpilo informal settlement in Riverlea.

This happened during an anti-illegal mining raid led by Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku on Sunday.

This follows a recent upsurge of shootouts between zama zamas at the informal settlement who have been engaged in violent turf wars.

The heavily armed law enforcement officers have been ordered search shacks that are suspected be hub illegal activities. pic.twitter.com/Z4uYxyEls8 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2023

Last week, angry community members took their concerns to the streets, voicing frustrations over what they called the police’s inability to address illegal mining.

Community members told Eyewitness News that zama zamas usually stored gold and other valuables inside the shacks.

But Joburg Community Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said that he would ensure illegal miners were left no room to conduct their illegal activities.

"And also all the shacks that we empty and no one was there, we demolished them."

Community policing forum officials in the area marked the shacks belonging to zama zamas with red and black paint, signaling to police which structures to demolish.