Golden Arrow confirms number of buses torched during taxi strike now at 10

The bus company has confirmed four more of its vehicles were targeted on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The number of Golden Arrow buses torched amidst an ongoing minibus taxi strike now stands at 10.

The bus company has confirmed four more of its vehicles were targeted on Monday morning.

READ MORE:

• 1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike

• 3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town

• Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "It's just extremely sad that people have to walk kilometres to try and access transport. Tonight, when it's dark, they'll probably be walking home again and so we really call for this to come to an end. Obviously, we secured the court order yesterday but then this morning we had the taxi blockade on the N2 and two buses set on fire. I'm not sure what it's going to take from the authorities and we're just hoping that some kind of peace can be found and Santaco can call on its members not to disrupt our services."

Sporadic incidents of violence and intimidation have been reported since Thursday afternoon following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

But Santaco has distanced itself, saying its members were not responsible for the attacks.