Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane to visit Queens High School after teen's death

The grade 9 pupil died last Monday after what is alleged to have been a bullying incident where he was reportedly forced to consume a poisonous substance which led to his death later that day.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is set to visit Queens High School in Johannesburg on Monday following the death of a 15-year-old learner.

Angry community members and parents gathered at the school after the incident, demanding answers.

The incident also raised concerns about abuse at the school.

The department's Steve Mabona said they have sent its psycho-social team which will continue to provide necessary counselling services.

“The department and as well as the police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the said learner. MEC Matome Chiloane will visit the family of the deceased.”