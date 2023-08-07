Formal legal proceedings between Competition Commission, Airlink set to continue

The commission accused the airline of contravening the Competition Act, as well as predatory and excessive pricing between 2012 and 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Formal legal proceedings between the Competition Commission and Airlink are set to continue on Monday.

This was after the commission took the independent airline to court over alleged predatory and excessive pricing between 2012 and 2016.

Last week, the Competition Tribunal heard evidence from three witnesses of the commission.

On Monday, it will hear evidence virtually from witnesses linked to the commission and Airlink respectively, followed by financial and economic expert evidence.

The Competition Commission filed a complaint against Airlink regarding its pricing conduct on the Johannesburg-Mthatha-Johannesburg route.

Airlink, which was previously known as SA Airlink, is accused of contravening the Competition Act and abusing its dominance by charging excessive prices from September 2012 to August 2016 to the detriment of consumers.

The commission is also accusing the airline of predatory pricing by lowering its prices during August to December 2016, which resulted in the exit of a competitor on the route, Fly Blue Crane, in 2017.

Fly Blue Crane entered the domestic airline market in 2015, offering low-cost flights to Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, Kimberley, Cape Town, and George, and in 2016 expanded to Mthatha.

Airlink denies the commission's allegations and is opposing the complaint referral on both grounds.