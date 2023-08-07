Ex-Eskom forensic manager lifts lid on death threats she received

Eskom's former forensic manager, Dorothy Mmushi, has raised the alarm on receiving death threats, saying it’s not the first time she flagged these threats to the utility’s management which has done nothing about it.

This follows a City Press report alleging an anonymous assassin was offered R400,000 to assassinate her.

Mmushi said she uncovered criminal syndicates stealing billions out of the power utility and reported the misconduct, but her calls have fallen on deaf ears.

She said she recently received a call where the alleged hitman claimed to have been paid said R50,000 already and would get the balance after killing her.

Mmushi said she has had sleepless nights since.

"I had previously also alerted Andre de Ruyter in terms of what is happening at Eskom and what pains me is I made Andre de Ruyter aware of these cartels in April 2021 and he simply never even responded to an email that I had sent to him."

She said the hitman had details about her that no one else would know unless they were watching her.

"He gave a description of exactly what transpired when I was at a particular event. Further, the fact that he had details of my vehicles, he had my address, he even sent me a clip where he has my ID number and for me that shows that this individual went on to the eNatis system and pulled information about my vehicles."