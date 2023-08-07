Emotional Madlala recalls moments leading up to Senzo Meyiwa's death

Tumelo Madlala is the seventh witness to take the stand since the trial started from scratch a month ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala, has been grappling with his emotions in court on Monday as he recalled the tragic death of the footballer.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

Madlala is the seventh witness to take the stand since the trial started from scratch a month ago.

He is among friends with Meyiwa when he was killed allegedly by two intruders who stormed into the house demanding cash and phones.

Only one phone was reported stolen.

Madlala’s description of one of the one men also fitted the profile of the intruders given by other eyewitnesses, including Zandi Khumalo and Mthokozisi Thwala.

"The one carrying a gun asked for cash and money, he was wearing a hat with dreadlocks, as well as a caramel jacket."

Five men are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

Madlala also told the court that the first shot was fired during a scuffle with the intruders, pointing at accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the perpetrators.

"Senzo pushed one of the intruders and pinned him to the wall. I don’t want to keep saying the second suspect – it was this one. He was holding this one."

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Madlala: After buying alcohol nearby, we went back Kelly's mom's house where she made us food. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Madlala: Kelly had also initially fled to one of the bedrooms. Everyone got up. When we approached the first intruder, I realised there was also a second intruder. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2023