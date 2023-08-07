DA WC: Taxi strike has potential to reverse gains made in tourism sector

This after the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development office issued a travel alert last Friday to British nationals who plan to visit Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said taxi protests in the city had the potential of reversing tourism successes, leading to dire economic effects not only in the province but the country as a whole.

This after the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development office issued a travel alert last Friday to British nationals who planned to visit Cape Town.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded last week after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) halted operations following the city’s safety measure to impound minibus taxis that violated traffic regulations.

READ:

• 1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike

• 3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town

• Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall

The office warned travellers that the current strikes affect their general safety as well as travel to and from the airport.

It’s been a tumultuous four days in the Mother City after public transport came to a screeching halt when Santaco staged a stay-away last Thursday.

The city said at least 110 criminal cases had been registered to date for incidents linked to the strike.

The protest has resulted in, among others, the shooting of a law enforcement officer, torching of Golden Arrow buses, the petrol-bombing of a city depot and the damage of seven vehicles from different departments, including law enforcement.

Six suspects have also been arrested on several charges.

On Sunday, the Western Cape High Court granted the Golden Arrow Bus Service an interdict against Santaco, preventing the taxi association from intimidating, vandalising, and interfering with bus services.

The strike disrupted several sectors in the city, including the delivery of healthcare services which were forced to operate at limited capacity.

DA representative for Tourism in Parliament, Manny de Freitas, said the taxi strike was likely to reduce the number of tourists visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape.

“Considering that the UK is one of the biggest tourism markets, this travel alert is of great concern. The politicisation of this issue has escalated this and may well have a direct impact of the direct and excellent tourism growth figures experienced in Cape Town and the Western Cape."

Meanwhile, Santaco has distanced itself from the violence surrounding the strike, however, the City of Cape Town has called on the taxi association to take responsibility.

In the meantime, commuters will be left scrambling for alternative modes of transport.