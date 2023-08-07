Cape Town taxi violence: Mfuleni township commuters afraid of their shadows

Police vans and private vehicles have been attacked in the township and we also understand that a company vehicle was also petrol-bombed.

CAPE TOWN - Stranded commuters in Mfuleni township near Delft in Cape Town fear for their lives following violent incidents in the area on Monday.

Police vans and private vehicles have been attacked in the township and Eyewitness News also understand that a company vehicle was also petrol-bombed.

Fuming residents of Mfuleni have been left in limbo as violence across the Cape Town metro continues to overshadow the taxi strike in its second week.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the residents and this is what they had to say.

"I've seen these taxi drivers attacking private cars. It's very bad," said one resident.

Another resident said: "Apparently the N2 is closed, and I'm supposed to get to Gugulethu, it's so bad."

Earlier, a group of local pupils marched to different schools in the township to try and force others to ditch class.

Eyewitness News spoke to this learner whose school has also been affected by the recent events.

"I couldn't go to school; my school is closed because of the taxi strike," said the student.

More riot police are streaming into the township to restore order.