Better intergovernmental relations key to fighting illegal mining - Tshwaku

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said that in order to tackle illegal mining in the city, inter-governmental relations would have to be improved.

This follows clashes between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as they’ve both conducted anti-illegal mining raids at the Zamampilo informal settlement.

However, Tshwaku told Eyewitness News that the two law enforcement agencies had not been effectively working together in their quest to hunt down zama zamas.

This was all sparked by recent protests by angry community members who raised concern over the police’s inability to root out illegal miners in the area.

Following Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit to Riverlea last week, specialised police forces were deployed to root out illegal miners at the Zamampilo informal settlement.

This was then followed by a similar raid by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department at the weekend, who demolished scores of shacks belonging to zama zamas.

But Tshwaku said efforts to combat illegal mining could have been more effective if JMPD and SAPS were working together.

“Even when they [SAPS] mention us, they don’t say JMPD, the say local police. Even Bheki Cele said we are just crime prevention people, but we are the ones who fight crime. So, there is a level of undermining."

He said political disputes shouldn’t affect the service delivered to residents.

