Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed, once again

CAPE TOWN - The trial of six men accused of murdering whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed again.

It was earlier meant to kick off last month and postponed to Monday, due to one of the accused’s legal representatives being unwell.

The accused made a brief appearance in the dock at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to next week after the court heard there were various "issues" still to be resolved.

It will be back in court next Tuesday potentially for the trial to start.

Deokaran, a senior official at the Gauteng Department of Health, was gunned down outside her Joburg south home in August 2021.

In the weeks leading to her death, she had flagged R850 million worth of suspicious payments out of Tembisa Hospital and she’s widely thought to have been assassinated.

The accused were arrested in the days following her death. They’re believed to have been hired hands with the mastermind still at large.

The accused before court face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are being held in custody, having been denied bail.