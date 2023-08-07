Babita Deokaran murder accused set to return to court

The high-ranking ranking Gauteng Department of Health official was gunned down outside her Johannesburg south home in August 2021, having flagged R850 million worth of suspicious payments out of Tembisa Hospital in the period leading to her murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The six men accused of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran's murder are set to return to the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

A high-ranking official with the Gauteng Department of Health, Deokaran was gunned down outside her Johannesburg south home in August 2021.

It has since emerged that in the run-up to her murder, she flagged R850 million worth of suspicious payments out of Tembisa Hospital.

Six men were arrested and charged with Deokaran's murder in the days following her death.

However, they are believed to be hired hands, and their paymaster is as yet to be identified.

This was despite the Hawks previously insisting that more arrests were imminent.

The accused face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They are being held in custody, due to being denied bail.

Their trial was meant to get underway in July, but one of their legal representatives was unwell.

As a result, the case was postponed to Monday.