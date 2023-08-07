Go

3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town

This makes it nine buses in total that have been torched in the city since Thursday.

FILE: Picture: @Golden-Arrow-Bus-Services/Facebook.com.
07 August 2023 07:37

CAPE TOWN - Despite securing a court interdict to stop acts of violence and intimidation, Golden Arrow Bus Services has confirmed that three of its buses were torched in Cape Town on Monday morning.

Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "We lost two this morning on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry where the taxi blockade was happening - two buses were set alight there and then one was set alight at Govan Mbeki and Symphony Way Avenue."

