Tembisa residents threaten to protest after being removed from land

On Saturday, Ekurhuleni metro police removed hundreds of people who erected shacks near the R21 highway at the Joburg East township.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents who were removed from land they illegally occupied in Tembisa have threatened to protest for alternative accommodation.

They’ve now been forced to dismantle their structures after they were told that they can't occupy land that is not owned by the City of Ekurhuleni.

The settlers have told Eyewitness News that the municipality has not shown much interest in moving them to another piece of land to build their homes.

One resident said if the municipality doesn't provide them with alternative land, they’ll have no choice but to take their concerns to the streets.

"We have no other plan and no other place to go. We don't even have money to buy houses. So they shouldn’t be shocked when we protest," said the resident.

He added community members were tired of receiving bad treatment.