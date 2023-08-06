Santaco calls for discipline, distances itself from CT violence amid taxi strike

The association continued to distance itself from the attacks on law enforcement, vehicles and infrastructure and said criminal elements were taking advantage of the situation.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council has condemned sporadic violent attacks on motorists, Golden Arrow buses and the killing of a Leap officer in Nyanga.

The association continued to distance itself from the attacks on law enforcement, vehicles and infrastructure and said criminal elements were taking advantage of the situation.

Santaco and the Western Cape Department of Transport, along with other stakeholders, have confirmed ongoing discussions to address differences which led to the taxi operators' staging a stay-away last week.

The taxi association is calling on its members to remain disciplined, pending engagements to resolve the dispute.

Transport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said: "We want vehicles and communities moving freely again, and also for essential services such as medication to get into communities freely and urgently".

"The MyCiti and Golden Arrow has been running around ninety percent of central services and additional fleets are being added as needed. We are working on an urgent solution to this taxi strike."