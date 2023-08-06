Netball World Cup: South Africa finish home tournament in 6th place

As it has been at this World Cup, it was a fight until the end, but South Africa’s dream of finishing with a win ended with a two-goal loss on a Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Before the players even walked out onto the court for the 5th place playoff that saw hosts Spar Proteas up against Uganda, ‘Shosholoza’ was being belted from every corner of the sold-out CTICC on the final day of the Netball World Cup.

The liveliness of the crowd and the desperation the players had to end the tournament on a high for their fans was not enough on the day, as they were beaten by their fellow Africans 49-47.

As always though, Captain Bongi Msomi led out her team with a smile and a wave as they started warming up for their final game of the tournament.

Msomi started at center, with Izette Griesel at wing attack - Msomi’s regular position.

As the whistle went, South Africa’s Phumza Maweni was great on defence from the get-go - but so was Uganda, who despite losing the ball managed to get it back to race to a 4-0 lead.

Thanks to some turnovers won by Maweni and partner Karla Pretorius, the hosts got on the board with Elmere van der Berg sinking the first couple of goals. Not too long after that, crowd favourite Nichole Taljaard also scored as they narrowed the deficit.

At the end of first quarter, Uganda had a one goal lead, with South Africa making unnecessary errors and struggling to convert their possession into points, with Van der Berg missing a couple of attempts at goal.

The South African coaches shuffled some of the players around, with Griesel swapping with Msomi.

There was some fire as the South Africans started the second quarter, but the Ugandans’ defence was just clicking and their goal attack, Falidah Kadondi, and eventual ‘Player of the Match’ Haniisha Muhameed made life tough for the South African shooters and the rest to feed into the circle.

It just felt like the Proteas could never really catch up and pull ahead despite the halftime score being even at 23-23.

The third quarter is where the ‘She Cranes’ really edged out in front, with a two-goal difference that would eventually be too much for the hosts to catch up on.

Despite the struggles, when South Africa stayed connected they were quick and effective, but could not do that consistently through this specific game.

The hosts had all the work to do as the final quarter loomed, with the Cape Town faithful urging them on to a potential comeback victory.

Four minutes into the final quarter, the score was even at 40 all, but that didn’t last long, with the Ugandan shooters sharp and their center, Margret Baagala grabbing 10 general play turnovers to keep the South Africans from scoring.

As it has been at this World Cup, it was a fight until the end, but South Africa’s dream of finishing with a win ended with a two-goal loss on a Sunday afternoon.

Vice-captain Karla Pretorius and her charges were extremely disappointed in themselves, and the emotions were lying at the surface as they faced the media.

Pretorius has this to say: “We had a good journey up to now, obviously today, bitterly disappointed and we wanted to reward the crowd, the South Africans, and the organisers of this great tournament with a win for South Africa, so that’s why this one hurts extra.”

In terms of the tournament, hosted on African soil for the first time ever there was immense pressure on the host team to do well.

“We had the best team, off and on the court. Today, it just didn’t work, and this is international netball. When you get an opportunity you need to make the best out of it, score from it, and we did not do that today,” Pretorius said.

She said saying after the loss, they would reflect on the positives as well.

“A lot of great things to look back on, for now we’ll just come down from this loss and we’ll keep reminding ourselves of the good things that happened during this tournament.”

Thirty-three-year-old Pretorius, who has over a 100 test caps for South Africa and plays her netball professionally in Australia for the Sunshine Coast Lightning, silenced questions about any potential retirement.

“This is not the end for me, I still want to continue playing for the Proteas and I feel like for me to be the best, it’s obviously to keep playing abroad in the Suncorp Super Netball (SSN). I want to continue doing that to get the best out of me. To be in the best possible form for the national side.

“Definitely not the end of me.”

All in all, bar the disappointment of losing this playoff match with Uganda, the South African team have certainly inspired and captivated the current and next generation of netball players, as well as securing a whole new fanbase after some lively, nail biting and world class performances that saw them end the tournament with one draw, two losses, and four wins.

The World Netball organisers said repeatedly these last 10 days that it was only a matter of time before an African side went all the way and claimed their first World Cup title.

In the words of Shakira, in a song that’s echoed throughout this South African World Cup; 'It’s time for Africa!'