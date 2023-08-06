Netball World Cup final: England vs Australia

The Bronze medal match will be contested right before the final on Sunday between the two losing semi-finalists.

CAPE TOWN - It’s going to be North versus South in this year’s Netball World Cup Final.

England and Australia are the last two sides standing after tough semifinal match-ups against New Zealand and Jamaica, respectively.

The first semifinal on Saturday saw the England Roses take on World No.2 New Zealand, both sides with loads of traveling fans and another sold-out session at the CTICC.

The Roses made history. It is their first ever World Cup final and they progressed in spectacular fashion, downing New Zealand 46-40. As expected, given England’s form at this year’s tournament, it was a close affair from the start, with the first break 9-9.

They worked hard to keep it that close, the Ferns had 100% accuracy in the circle while the English were struggling to sink their shots. At the end of the second quarter, they were standing at 73.3 per cent while New Zealand remained the same in terms of shooting accuracy.

Everytime England edged out in front, the quality of the Kiwis showed through and they caught up, even getting on the front foot with a three goal lead at one point.

But, it was the final period of play in the final quarter that saw England seal the deal, mostly thanks to a Fran Williams intercept that completely shifted the momentum in favor of the Roses and they raced out in front for a historic 46-40 victory.

They've done it! 🌹



They will look to continue making history when they gun for the gold against the 11-time champions, Australia. A team they managed to beat earlier in the pool games.

The Australia Diamonds also had their work cut out for them in their semifinal clash with Jamaica - a team on the rise.

The Cape Town crowd clearly had a favourite. Wenever Jamaica’s captain Jhaniele Fowler got the ball under the goal posts the crowd erupted with cheers. She was made to work hard though by eventual ‘Player of the Match’, Courtney Bruce for those points.

Ton up 💯



It was an extremely physical game, most of the players face each other regularly in the Australian Netball League and they knew what was coming.

In the first half of the game, the Sunshine Girls were getting the ball to their goal area quicker than their opposition but it was not enough to pull out in front. Both quarters ended with even scores.

The second half saw the Diamonds switch up their defence structure which led to silly errors from the Jamaicans that robbed them of some crucial scoring opportunities.

By that time, there was never more than a two or three goal gap between the two sides, so the last quarter was really going to be the decider.

Australia was more accurate and disciplined in the final three minutes of the game, scoring four more goals to secure their place in the final with a 57-54 victory.

Let the celebrations begin 🙌



The gold-medal match takes place at 6 pm on Sunday evening and is sold out.

Earlier in the day, the Spar Proteas play in their ‘final’ against Uganda for a potential 5th place finish.