Golden Arrow Bus Service gets interdict against Santaco amid violent taxi strike

Several of the company's buses were set alight and one of its drivers was shot in Khayelitsha after minibus taxi operators went on strike.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has granted the Golden Arrow Bus Service an interdict against the South African National Taxi Council.

The interdict prevents members of the taxi association and its affiliates from intimidating, vandalising, and interfering with the bus service's operations.

"Today, Sunday the 6th August, having read the papers filed by Golden Arrow, and following agreement between Golden Arrow and the respondents, which includes Santaco and its affiliates, who are participating in the taxi strike, the honourable Justice Gamble ordered that the respondents are now interdicted from intimidating, harassing, threatening, or interfering with Golden Arrow, its employees, and passengers and property," said the bus company's spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

