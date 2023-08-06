Coalition talks saw few disagreements, mostly consensus - Mashatile

The national dialogue on coalition governments ended on Saturday after two days of discussions on a framework to govern coalitions.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president Paul Mashatile said that while there has been a few disagreements on a proposed framework to govern coalitions, there is general consensus among parties.

But opposition parties had objected to limits on motions of no confidence and a minimum threshold to join a coalition.

"We have realised that in these two days there may be two or three issues where there were disagreements. But most of the issues have a lot of consensus and parties approached this in that spirit," said Mashatile.

He said the dialogue noted the urgency in addressing local government which is plagued by coalition instability.

"The dialogue itself felt that there is an urgency in addressing challenges at local level", he added.