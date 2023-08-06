250K reward for information as manhunt for CT LEAP officer's killer continues

SAPS said the motive behind the killing of the officer was still unknown. It however suspected that the attack was related to the ongoing minibus taxi strike.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police have launched a manhunt after a LEAP officer was gunned down in Nyanga while patrolling with colleagues in the area on Friday night.

The City of Cape Town has issued a R250, 000 reward for anyone with information about the killing of the 33-year-old officer, Zanikhaya Kwinana.

SAPS said the motive behind the killing of the officer was still unknown. It however suspected that the attack was related to the ongoing minibus taxi strike.

READ: CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence and lawlessness' during Santaco strike

Cape Town mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis said the city would work together with the police in pursuit of the killers.

"The City of Cape Town and SAPS will work together to bring his killers to justice, and we will offer the possible maximum reward to help the investigation. We know we must persevere in the long and difficult task of building a society founded on the rule of law where criminals do not rule," he said.

Meanwhile, Santaco has distanced itself from the ongoing violent attacks and condemned the incident calling on its members to remain disciplined.