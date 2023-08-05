WC Transport Dept in talks with Santaco for 'urgent resolution' to end strike

This comes after several buses were attacked and torched while e-hailing services were banned following a Santaco-initiated stay away in the city.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department said it is engaging the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) over violent clashes in Cape Town this week.

The MEC for transport in the province, Ricardo Mackenzie said the department and other stakeholders are back on the negotiation table with the taxi association.

"We have been engaging with Santaco and all stakeholders until late Friday night in trying to find an urgent resolution to this taxi strike. We want vehicles and communities to move around freely again," Mackenzie said.

He added that buses will continue to operate while trying to get the public transport industry back to normal again.