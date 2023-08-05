UCT Online High School offering partial scholarships to deserving pupils

The high school's management says the Learning Liberated Scholarship Programme is expected to fund 800 pupils who cannot afford to attend the school without financial assistance, and recipients will be funded until they complete Grade 12.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT) Online High School is offering partial scholarships to well-performing pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The high school's management says the Learning Liberated Scholarship programme is expected to fund 500 pupils who cannot afford to attend the school without financial assistance for the 2024 academic year.

While it only pays 50% of the fees, it said recipients of the scholarship will be funded until they complete their Grade 12.

The school is urging parents to apply for the scholarship to afford pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds better opportunities.

Its management said deserving pupils in South Africa are struggling to access quality education as a result of the different challenges in the sector.

According to the school's corporate partnership manager, Munei Tshiovhe, only South African pupils are eligible for the scholarship.

"To qualify, they need to be a South African who is of age to be in high school and is planning on going for tertiary education. We also have other criteria like family income."

The application process opens in September, and eligibility criteria for interested applicants can be found on the school's website.

Tshiovhe also urged corporate companies in the country to join the programme to help offer scholarships to more pupils in the coming years.