Tshwane urges residents to report infrastructure vandalism as water woes persist

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has urged community members to report any acts of vandalism, especially if city employees are the perpetrators.

This comes after Soshanguve residents were left without water for days as a result of what the city has blamed, in part, on sabotage.

It’s understood Mayor Cilliers Brink found that the valve to the reservoir supplying water to Soshanguve had been closed.

Utilities MMC Themba Fosi said this was done to sabotage the city.

"If you see anything untoward, if you see even our members vandalising infrastructure, please tell us to call Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD). We can’t live in a lawless society when we are trying to provide services to our residents," Fosi said.

[WATCH] Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and MMC Themba Fosi on the ground in Soshanguve with an update on the water situation - 04 August 2023. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/1dEgXopiba ' Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) August 4, 2023

Meanwhile, water tankers have been deployed to the affected areas until water is restored.

Brink said the valve has been re-opened and the water supply is improving.

"We've checked on it, the water situation should improve, and we will keep checking on it. Our commitment is to provide services to our residents."