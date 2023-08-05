SAHRC to conduct equality workshops at Crawford College after racist incident

In late July, a video circulated on social media of a Grade eight substitute teacher writing racist terms on a whiteboard during a lesson.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has concluded its investigation into a racial incident at Crawford College International, Pretoria.

The 82-year-old was thereafter dismissed.

The SAHRC met with the school on Friday and agreed to conduct workshops on equality, in addition to the school's existing ‘Respect Diversity’ programme, and to offer it access to teaching toolkits to use within the programme.

The human rights body said it would also offer mediation and negotiation services to the institution and its immediate stakeholders, if necessary, to help resolve any issues or areas that need to be reviewed.

The SAHRC added it would request the investigative report from the South African Council for Educators (SACE) - which is also investigating the matter.