Meyiwa trial: Thwala refutes rumours of lobola negotiations for Kelly Khumalo

At the time of his death, Meyiwa was customarily married to Mandisa Mkhize and openly dating Kelly Khumalo, with claims lobola negotiations were set to begin for Khumalo the weekend he was killed, but during his cross-examination, Thwala said those claims were baseless.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala has refused to comment on the intimate details of the footballer’s relationship with then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Khumalo and Meyiwa were in a relationship when the Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the singer’s maternal home in an apparent robbery in 2014.

While five men are on trial for the murder – there is still heavy speculation about a plot hatched by some in Meyiwa’s circle of friends.

Thwala wrapped up his testimony at the high-profile trial on Friday.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Judge: Did you attend the funeral?



Thwala: Yes.



Judge: Did Tumelo Madlala and Longwe Twala attend the funeral?



Thwala: I'm not sure.



Judge: What about Kelly?



Thwala: She was banned from the funeral.



Judge: Zandi?



Thwala: She wasn't there. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2023

At the time of his death, Meyiwa was customarily married to Mandisa Mkhize and openly dating Khumalo.

The footballer was also rumoured to be in talks to make Khumalo his second wife with claims lobola negotiations were set to begin the weekend he was killed.

But during his cross-examination, Thwala told defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo that those claims were baseless.

“All I know is that they were in love but in reference to the lobola negotiations, I don’t think that’s true. Senzo would have never started the process of taking a second wife without getting consent from Mandisa first. There’s no such thing,” he told the court.

Text messages submitted into evidence in the ongoing trial showed trouble may have been brewing between Meyiwa and the Afro-pop singer.

Thwala told the court he wasn’t in a position to comment on the relationship.

“Yes, Senzo was in a relationship with Kelly but I didn’t spend much time with them together because Mandisa is one of my closest friends. I think Senzo also used to avoid me a lot when he was going to be with Kelly. I think Kelly also knew the nature of my relationship with Mandisa because we once even had a confrontation about it.”

The trial is expected to continue at the start of the week, with a new witness on the stand.