LEAP officer shot dead during patrol in Nyanga

CAPE TOWN - An officer from the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) was shot and killed in Nyanga on Friday night.

Thirty-two-year-old Zanikhaya Kwinana was with colleagues patrolling the township when they came under fire.

According to the city's Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, a marked city law enforcement vehicle they were travelling in was riddled with 13 bullets.

"He was a passenger in a marked law enforcement vehicle driving in the area just after 8 PM last {Friday] night when they came under heavy fire. When his colleagues realised he's been hit, they sped off to the Heideveild Day Hospital. He was declared deceased on arrival."

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the motive for the shooting is still unknown as investigations are still underway, however, they say they cannot rule out the attack being related to the ongoing taxi strike in the city.

Earlier this week, another LEAP officer was also killed in Mitchell's Plain following a shootout between gang rivals.

The city's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said LEAP officers and SAPS are working around the clock to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

"All of Cape Town mourns with his family today. The City of Cape Town and the SAPS will work together to bring his killers to justice, and we will offer the maximum possible reward to help the investigation."

The City has offered a R250,000 reward for anyone who may have information related to Kwinana's murder.

"We know we must persevere a long and difficult task of building a society found on the rule of law where criminals do not rule," added Hill-Lewis.