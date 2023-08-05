'High' prospects of Zuma overturning Downer private prosecution decision: expert

The Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside Zuma's private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, but the former president has since launched an appeal bid.

JOHANNESBURG - A legal expert says he believes there are “high” prospects of former president Jacob Zuma successfully overturning the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s setting aside of his private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The former president has accused the state, and by virtue, Downer, of leaking to Maughan confidential medical information during the course of his arms deal corruption trial.

The court set aside the private prosecution in June but Zuma’s since launched an appeal bid.

Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala believes his chances are good.

"There’s a criminal matter that needs to be dealt with and it must be a criminal court that must be able to deal with it.

"So I was not really comfortable with a civil court taking a decision which is trumping all others and the matter being heard on an urgent basis when there are other appropriate dispute resolution measures that are there that could have been able to deal with the matter."

Zuma’s also trying to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for not acting on a complaint against Downer.

The courts have also set aside that case and Zuma is also appealing that ruling.

But in that matter, Zikalala says his chances of success are slim.

"The current president, Mr Ramaphosa, has nothing to do with disciplining misbehaving prosecutors. It is the exclusive job of the national DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] Act is very clear so he can’t be punished for doing something that is in line with the law."

