EMPD officers evacuate unlawful land occupants in Tembisa

The land lies across a busy road while the shacks were erected not too far away from a railway track.

City of Ekurhuleni logo. Picture: Twitter/@City_Ekurhuleni
05 August 2023 20:24

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Metro Police are evacuating hundreds of people from an illegally occupied piece of land in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg.

It is understood that the settlers began erecting shacks earlier this week after they were removed from land they’d occupied for more than six years.

Some of them have told Eyewitness News that the municipality told them that the land belongs to Transnet.

On a narrow piece of land near the Oakmoor Station in Tembisa, hundreds of families are dismantling what used to be their homes - as they occupied the land without the approval of the municipality.

The land lies across a busy road while the shacks were erected not too far away from a railway track.

A resident, while loading his furniture onto a bakkie, said they have not been provided with alternative accommodation.

