Cosatu calls for calm following violent clashes in Cape Town

The trade union federation says tensions between taxi operators and the City of Cape Town can only be resolved if both parties are willing to use legal channels for dispute resolution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called for peace in Cape Town amid an upsurge of violent clashes between taxi operators and law enforcement officials.

On Thursday, taxi umbrella body Santaco suspended operations with immediate effect, leaving thousands of commuters in the metro stranded.

This is in relation to the recent impoundment of minibus taxis by the city - which came as a measure to address traffic violations.

Trade union federation Cosatu said tensions between taxi operators and the City of Cape Town can only be resolved if both parties are willing to use legal channels for dispute resolution.

The federation said while it supports the cries of the taxi industry, violent demonstrations will not bring the desired outcomes.

However, Cosatu believes that the formalisation of the industry will bring an end to sudden clashes of this nature.

While the City of Cape Town said it is not declaring war against the taxi sector, safety and security MMC JP Smith - said the metro will continue impounding unroadworthy vehicles.

