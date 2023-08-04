Zuma to appeal latest court order in Downer & Maughan private prosecution matter

What Jacob Zuma’s latest appeal bid means is that the special order handed down on Thursday is suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is appealing the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s order declaring as immediately enforceable its setting aside of his private prosecution of state advocate, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

The court in June upheld challenges Downer and Maughan had instituted against their private prosecution, finding that it was unlawful.

Zuma subsequently lodged a notice of intention to appeal that ruling, which automatically suspended it.

On Thursday, the court handed down a special order declaring the ruling immediately enforceable.

Zuma’s now appealing that too, though.

And so the next scheduled sitting of the private prosecution, which is on Friday, will indeed go ahead.

In his notice of appeal, the former president argued the matter wasn’t urgent and that there were no exceptional circumstances.

He also argued that Downer and Maughan didn’t show they stood to suffer irreparable harm and that Zuma didn’t.

Further, he points to "allegations of reasonably apprehended judicial bias and/ or gross misconduct".