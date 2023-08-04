Winde condemns acts of violence amid full-scale taxi strike in CoCT

Sporadic incidents have been reported since Thursday afternoon following a decision by the South African National Taxi Council to suspend all minibus taxi operations.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has condemned acts of violence amid a full-scale taxi strike in Cape Town.

Four Golden Arrow buses have been set alight and a driver was shot and wounded in Khayelitsha this morning.

Officials have also responded to incidents of stone throwing along the N7 near Dunoon. Moreover, a vehicle was alight in Langa with burning tyres in Atlantis, Bloekombos, Witsand and Borcherd’s Quarry.

Winde said the violence is unacceptable.

"We are allowed to show our frustrations through strike action or to get messages across through protest within our Constitution, but we are not allowed to take other people's rights away... we do not need to have this kind of strike action, we should be able to deal with these issues around the table."

Winde also thanked residents who jumped in to help those left without transport.

"I also want to say thank you to those citizens that stepped in last night to help so many people get home and really apologise to the citizens who were left in the lurch who had to walk home, those school learners who were left stranded. Thank you to everybody who stood together to make sure we got home safely."

