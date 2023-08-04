WC Health Dept says taxi violence disrupts health services

Sporadic incidents have been reported since Thursday afternoon following a decision by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health says incidents of violence and criminal activity amid a taxi strike have severely impacted the delivery of health services in Cape Town.

Sporadic incidents have been reported since Thursday afternoon following a decision by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

However, the taxi umbrella body has distanced itself - saying its members are not responsible for the attacks.

The provincial Department of Health's chief of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem, said several health services were operating at reduced capacity on Friday.

"Our top priority remains the safety of our staff who continue to bear the brunt of the violence in their commitment to providing health care to our citizens. In the same breath, we condemn the attacks on our staff, which occurred yesterday. An emergency services staff member was assaulted, and the ambulance torched; several staff members were also attacked including a medical doctor."

Kariem said a number of staff members have been unable to get to work on Friday directly impacting the availability of health services.

READ: Winde condemns acts of violence amid full-scale taxi strike in CoCT

"At Tygerberg, Red Cross and Groote Schuur hospitals, elective surgeries will have to be postponed and only emergency surgeries will be conducted. Out patients are advised to only attend their appointments if it is safe to do so."

Karriem said services at community health centres and clinics will be available but with limited capacity.

Officials were forced to close the Vanguard Community Health Centre last night, but it's operational with limited capacity.