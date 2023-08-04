WATCH: Police deployed in Centurion amid service delivery protest

A group of protestors have taken to the streets in Centurion in response to persistent service delivery issues.

They have blocked the highway with burning tyres and rocks.

Traffic in both directions has been affected.

The TMPD's Isaac Mahamba.

“Streets that are affected are R55 and Rente streets and Maria Streets, R14. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes or to approach the scene with care.”

In Centurion - reports of a protest in action on the R55 heading South before the N14 – delays on the R55 between the N14 and the R114 #PTATraffic pic.twitter.com/WWnAC1sRxC ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) August 4, 2023

A group of people protested over service delivery in Centurion on 4 August 2023. Picture: @sweetjezi/Twitter via @EWNTraffic/Twitter

Protesters have blocked the highway with rocks and burning tyres. Picture: @sweetjezi/Twitter

Police deployed to assist with calming down the frustrated protestors in Centurion. Picture: @sweetjezi/Twitter

The TMPD urged motorists to use alternative routes on the R55, Centurion. Picture: @sweetjezi/Twitter