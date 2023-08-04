Go

WATCH: Police deployed in Centurion amid service delivery protest

A group of protestors have taken to the streets in Centurion in response to persistent service delivery issues.

A group of people protested over poor service delivery on the R55 highway in Centurion on 4 August 2023. Picture: @sweetjezi/Twitter via @EWNTraffic/Twitter
04 August 2023 09:49

JOHANNESBURG - Police have been deployed to the R55 highway in Centurion where groups of protestors have taken to the streets over ongoing service delivery problems in the area.

They have blocked the highway with burning tyres and rocks.

Traffic in both directions has been affected.

The TMPD's Isaac Mahamba.

“Streets that are affected are R55 and Rente streets and Maria Streets, R14. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes or to approach the scene with care.”

Protesters have blocked the R55 highway in Centurion with burning tyres and rocks on 4 August 2023. Picture: TMPD

Police deployed to assist with calming down the frustrated protesters in Centurion amid a service delivery protest on 4 August 2023. Picture: TMPD

The TMPD urged motorists to use alternative routes on the R55, Centurion amid protest action on 4 August 2023. Picture: TMPD

