'The taxi industry has no regard for anyone' - CoCT's JP Smith

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported in parts of the city since Thursday afternoon following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says officials will continue to work closely with police to maintain high visibility in all hotspot areas.

Buses will continue to be escorted to ensure passenger and driver safety.

A Golden Arrow bus was torched in Khayelitsha on Friday morning and a driver was shot in the leg.

On Thursday, two buses were set alight in Nyanga while another was damaged in Mfuleni.

Apart from the shooting incident on Friday morning, officials also responded to incidents of stone-throwing along the N7 near Dunoon, a vehicle alight in Langa and burning tyres in Atlantis, Bloekombos, Witsand and Borcherd’s Quarry.

Safety and Security Mayco member, JP Smith: "The events that have unfolded since yesterday afternoon only serve to confirm that the taxi industry has no regard for anyone. The callous attacks on other public transport vehicles, infrastructure and road users have sadly become an all too familiar part of their playbook. The city calls on anyone with information about the instigators behind these attacks and disruptions, to please report it to the city’s toll-free tip-off line, so that they can be prosecuted."

Meanwhile, Santaco has distanced itself from the acts of violence and intimidation.