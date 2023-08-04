Songs like 'Kill the boer' common 'for political chant flavour', EFF tells SCA

After being sung at the EFF's tenth anniversary festivities in Johannesburg over the weekend, the struggle song has come under spotlight.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) told the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that songs like Dubul’ Ibhunu “are common if not necessary for political chant flavour”.

The controversial struggle song, which translates to “shoot the boer”, has come under the spotlight again, after it was sung at the EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebrations in Joburg at the weekend.

In the interim, though, the Joburg High Court, sitting as the Equality Court, last year found the song was not hate speech on the back of a case AfriForum brought against the EFF.

AfriForum’s now trying to overturn that judgment, with the SCA set to hear its appeal bid next month.

In the EFF’s arguments before the SCA, it maintains that political chants like Dubul’ Ibhunu “are not policies but figurative embellishments that are common if not necessary for political chant flavour”.

The party maintains that these kinds of songs must be understood for what they really are and that they “are not literal and not directed at any particular grouping” but rather at “the entrenched system of land inequity”.

The EFF also argues it would be “fanciful” to suggest that if they really intended to incite harm and violence that they would do it in the form of a chant or so publicly.

The party maintains the High Court got it right and wants AfriForum’s appeal dismissed.

It’s set down for hearing on 4 September.