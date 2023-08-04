'Senzo was my friend': Thwala denies covering up circumstances of Meyiwa's death

While Senzo Meyiwa is believed to have been shot in an alleged robbery in Vosloorus, defence lawyers believe the five men on trial for murder are being used as scapegoats for the real killers.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala has denied covering up the true circumstances of how the Bafana Bafana captain wound up dead in 2014.

Thwala is among the people who were in the house on the night the footballer was killed.

He is the State’s latest witness on the stand, detailing what he remembers about the tragedy.

During his testimony in chief, Thwala told the court that Meyiwa was shot while trying to fight off two armed intruders.

His description of the two robbers mirrors the famous identikits released by police - an average height man with dreadlocks and a taller, slimmer one in a hoodie.

The intruders only made off with one cell phone after shooting the footballer.

Defence lawyer, Zithulele Nxumalo, for accused number 4, disputed Thwala recollection.

“I put it to you that the deceased was shot at by one of the people in the house, obviously not the children and he did not shoot himself. There was no robbery there and he was not shot at by the intruders.”

But Thwala has stuck to his guns.

“I’m telling you that Senzo was shot by one of the intruders. We’re going to spend another nine years on this case if you don’t believe what I’m saying. I don’t understand why anyone would think I’m covering up for anyone. Senzo was my friend. I don’t care about the other people in the house, and I would never choose to protect them over my friend.”

The defence is expected to continue cross-examination when proceedings resume on Friday morning.