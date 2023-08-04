Second Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha on Friday

This brings to two the number of buses torched in that community on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services has now confirmed that yet another bus has been set alight in Khayelitsha.

A bus driver also sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is receiving medical attention.

On Thursday, two buses were set alight in Nyanga while another was damaged in Mfuleni.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "The situation remains volatile and we are therefore operating our Nyanga services from Borcherds Quarry. Khayelitsha services are operating from Mew Way Bridge and corners of Spine Road and N2. Our intention is to continue to operate on all routes with diversions in place."