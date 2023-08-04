SA constitutional system was designed for coalition govts, says Maimane

Speaking before the start of the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on Friday, Maimane said that the country had no option but to find a workable framework going into an election year.

CAPE TOWN - Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane said the South African constitutional system was designed for coalition governments.

"We don't have a choice. Our system was written for coalitions and because it was written for coalitions, it's like saying you're going to have this thing happen next year. You don't have a choice you have to actually realise that."

Maimane has rejected the submission previously suggested by Deputy President Paul Mashatile that the party with the most votes must lead a coalition.

"You may get the best person with the best plan to be able to lead that coalition. Notionally, if you simply say the biggest must, then you'll create other problems elsewhere."

The coalition dialogue, led by Mashatile, is being attended by various political parties, IEC officials and civil society.