Riverlea residents want Zamimpilo informal settlement cleared out

Riverlee residents have welcomed the increased police visibility in the area that has resulted in the arrest of close to 200 hundred suspected zama zamas.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Riverlea have called on government to clear out the Zamimpilo informal settlement - which they say harbours zama zamas (illegal miners).

Johannesburg Ward 61 councillor Msimelelo Lobi said the settlement has grown exponentially over the past years and has been infiltrated by criminal elements.

Lobi was speaking at the Police Illegal Mining Imbizo which is being held at the Riverlea recreation centre grounds on Friday.

Lobi said as long as the Zamimpilo informal settlement existed, illegal miners would have a safe harbour.

He said the City of Johannesburg’s Department of Human Settlements should have moved people from the area a long time ago - as promised.

"Now it is safe, now it is time for housing to come and do an audit Now it's time for human settlements to take part now it's time for the city to do services."

Residents at the imbizo expressed disappointment with the councillor and the local police.

