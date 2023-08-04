Ramaphosa calls for equal pay for Banyana Banyana in wake of WWC heroics

The national women’s football side have made it through to the last 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time ever.

CAPE TOWN - It’s Women’s Month and President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken up the cudgels for equal pay for Banyana Banyana.

Shortly before their departure last month, the team was embroiled in a bitter battle with the South African Football Association (Safa) over pay.

Congratulating the team on behalf Ramaphosa at a media briefing on Thursday, presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said it was fitting that in commemorating the brave women of 1956 who marched against pass laws to also acknowledge the achievements of the national women’s football team.

"We are also bearing witness to the boldness of the women’s national football team, Banyana Banyana. Without a professional league and big sponsors, Banyana Banyana have conquered the continent and they are now making their mark on the world stage. The president calls on the leadership of the sport and those associated with the game to ensure that the equal pay for equal work principle is adhered to in football and in all women’s sport."

Ramaphosa will address the national commemorative Women’s Day event in Khayelitsha in Cape Town next week.