Orange Farm residents set for another weekend without water as repairs drag on

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Orange Farm have been without water supply for at least 10 days now and Joburg Water says there is still no estimated time of restoration.

Last week Tuesday, residents in the township south of Johannesburg, said the area's supply was cut off completely, with little communication from the water utility.

A few days later Joburg Water responded to complaints, saying that the water outages were caused by a damaged water pipe.

Over a week later and some residents say that they have not seen any water tankers around and have no access to any alternative supply.

Joburg Water said that the pipe was damaged when a contractor was trying to install a stormwater pipe in Orange Farm extension 2.

The water utility said this resulted in water outages for almost two weeks now.

Although repair work started about a week ago, Joburg Water said that they'd found more leaks on the same pipe upstream.

It said that it needed to conduct further investigations and would supply roaming water tankers to the area in the meantime.

With no estimated time of restoration, Orange Farm residents may be heading into a waterless weekend.